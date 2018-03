Welcome to Bayankhongor

One of the most diverse aimags in the Gobi, Bayankhongor (Баянхонгор) has mountains in the north, deserts in the south, a handful of lakes and rivers, hot springs and a real oasis in the far south of the province. Bayankhongor, which means ‘rich chestnut’ (named after the colour of horses), is also home to wild camels and asses and the extremely rare Gobi bear.