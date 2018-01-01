Altai mountain, Western Mongolian tours

Here is most suggested, all combined tour itinerary "Taste of Altai and Western Mongolia in 8 Days" Day 1: Arrive to Olgii, the administration center of Bayan-Olgii province. The majority of the population of the region are ethnic Kazakhs. At the airport you will welcomed by your local team, driver, guide and expedition cook. We will head to south entrance of Altai Tavan Bogd NP. Total drive 6 hours. Stay overnight at tent. B/L/D Day 2: Today we will hike to base camp. All baggage will be transported by camels. This is one of the main highlight in Mongolia. Enjoy a panoramic view to Altai mountains and Potanin glacier. Total hike 5-6 hours. Stay overnight at tent. B/L/D Day 3: Climb to Malchin peak, which located right on borderline between Mongolia and Russia. You have opportunity to enjoy breathtaking view to both country on top. Back to base camp. Total hike 6 hours. Stay overnight at tent. B/L/D Day 4: Go back to entrance of NP, this time we will take a different trail along the White-river. The colorful dust from glacier makes water a milky white. After arrival if you prefer we offer you to hike another 2 hours to see a Green lake. Total hike 6 hours. Stay overnight at tent. B/L/D Day 5: Today we will drive to lake side. On way we will stop for explore ancient cemeteries and Stone-man from Turk empire. Enjoy a wonderful wild nature of Khoton lake. Swimming and fishing day. Total drive 5 hours. Stay overnight at tent. B/L/D Day 6: Hike to Biluu hill, enjoy a surrounded land. Explore Petroglyphs from Bronze age. Afternoon we will drive further about one hour and will hike up to Waterfall, which takes around 3 hours in total. Visit an nomadic eagle hunter. Explore the unique culture of hunting with special trained Golden Eagles, Enjoy hospitality of locals. Total hike 5 hours. Stay overnight at ger. B/L/D Day 7: Drive back to Olgii. Visit a local Bazaar and Museum. Farewell dinner at restaurant. Total drive 6 hours. Stay overnight at hotel. B/L/D Tour price included: -All accommodations (ger, tent, hotel) -All transportations -Local team: driver, guide and cook. -National park permit and fees -Camel support -Food and drinks (three time meal per day, snacks and water) -All camping and cooking equipment. Tour price excluded: -Domestic flight tickets -Alcohol drinks -Personal needs Notice: The best time to travel starts from July to September. This is a short itinerary and more activities included in. The tour itinerary is fixable and you always welcome to make change in Duration or Activities. B/L/D Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner