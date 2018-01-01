Welcome to Khövsgöl
This is a land of yaks, reindeer and clouds of black-furred goats (so coloured, locals say, to keep themselves warm during the frigid Khövsgöl winter). Khalkh Mongols dominate the south, while pockets of minority ethnic groups, including the Uriankhai, Khotgoid, Darkhad, and Tsaatan reindeer herders, are found elsewhere.
The region's most dramatic geographical feature and visitor magnet is the enormous Khövsgöl Nuur National Park, but the rest of the aimag is similarly stunning. The Darkhad Valley, Chandman-Öndör and Jargalant are fascinating syntheses of taiga forest, steppe and mountain biomes; Darkhad in particular feels cut off from the universe.
Top experiences in Khövsgöl
Khövsgöl activities
Naadam Festival Mongolia
Wander the land that gave the world Genghis Khan and experience the rich pageantry and intense competitions of the legendary Naadam Festival. Witness giants wrestle, archers hit impossible targets and horses race across grasslands to glory. Travel the region’s steppes and sand dunes to uncover storied Buddhist monasteries and cultural treasures on this unique adventure. Overnight in gers with local families for extraordinary cultural experiences you won’t soon forget.