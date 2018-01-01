The southern edge of Siberia kisses the northern mountains of Mongolia in Khövsgöl (Хөвсгөл), and the resulting marriage is a sweep of dark pine forests, snow-capped mountains, frozen lakes, wet bogs and icy winds that could have been imagined by a fantasy author on a productive day.

Read More

This is a land of yaks, reindeer and clouds of black-furred goats (so coloured, locals say, to keep themselves warm during the frigid Khövsgöl winter). Khalkh Mongols dominate the south, while pockets of minority ethnic groups, including the Uriankhai, Khotgoid, Darkhad, and Tsaatan reindeer herders, are found elsewhere.

The region's most dramatic geographical feature and visitor magnet is the enormous Khövsgöl Nuur National Park, but the rest of the aimag is similarly stunning. The Darkhad Valley, Chandman-Öndör and Jargalant are fascinating syntheses of taiga forest, steppe and mountain biomes; Darkhad in particular feels cut off from the universe.

Read Less