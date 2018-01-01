It's fair to say that Mongolia, in the minds of her visitors, is characterised by wild spaces and nomadism. Yet Erdenet (Эрдэнэт), the country's third largest city, is an enjoyable little urban enclave worth a day of your time. This friendly town has many of the amenities of Ulaanbaatar without – by and large – the crippling traffic and smog.

The basis of the local economy is a large copper mine, which has brought a modicum of economic success to the town. While the flash of Erdenet may not match the upper echelons of UB high society, there's a fair few luxury cars to be spotted.

You may also see Russians strolling around. Up to one-third of the population of Erdenet was Russian during communist times, though now only about 1000 Russians still work as technical advisers at the mine. That said, there's a noticeable population of locals borne of Russian-Mongolian unions.

