Most visitors to northern Mongolia charge through Bulgan (Булган) aimag en route to more popular sights such as Khövsgöl Nuur and Amarbayasgalant Khiid. But travellers with a bit of time on their hands can find some interesting, rarely visited sights in Bulgan, as well as beautiful scenery that makes for nice cycle touring. A small mountain range, the Bürengiin Nuruu, bisects the aimag; though only reaching a maximum altitude of 2058m, it provides plenty of lush habitat for wild animals and livestock.

Technically not part of Bulgan, Erdenet – the third largest city in the nation – is the capital of Orkhon aimag. That province was carved out from Bulgan and basically encompasses Erdenet's urban footprint.

