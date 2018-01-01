Welcome to Khentii
Even in a country of considerable natural beauty, Khentii (Хэнтий) stands out. The Mongol people believe they are descendants of the blue wolf and the white doe – a fusion of the steppe and the forest, respectively – and few aimags link those environments like Khentii. Here, the blue sky soars above mountains furred in dark groves of larch, and rolling steppe sliced into partitions by icy cold rivers. This landscape gave the world Temujin, the boy who would become Chinggis Khaan, and much of the tourism in the region revolves around sites associated with the controversial man's life.
The true joy of exploring here is felt when history and physical beauty merge into one experience; the rushing waters of the Onon river and the pine-clad peaks of the Khentii Mountain Range are beautiful on their own, but doubly fascinating when you consider they were the backdrop of the Great Khaan’s childhood.