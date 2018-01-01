Welcome to Khentii

Even in a country of considerable natural beauty, Khentii (Хэнтий) stands out. The Mongol people believe they are descendants of the blue wolf and the white doe – a fusion of the steppe and the forest, respectively – and few aimags link those environments like Khentii. Here, the blue sky soars above mountains furred in dark groves of larch, and rolling steppe sliced into partitions by icy cold rivers. This landscape gave the world Temujin, the boy who would become Chinggis Khaan, and much of the tourism in the region revolves around sites associated with the controversial man's life.

