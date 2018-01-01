Welcome to Dadal

Chinggis Khaan conquered more of the world than any human being who has ever existed, but his origins – as a refugee and hunter-gatherer living off of berries and mice – can be traced to the junction of the Onon and Balj rivers. Here in Dadal (Дадал) sum (district), near the town of the same name, the man who would be khaan (emperor) was born in an area that was remote even during his lifetime. A patchwork of dark pine forests, clear rivers and howling winds – the latter a playground for enormous ravens – was the geographic heritage inscribed on the memory of the future khaan.

