Baruun-Urt (Баруун-Урт), Sükhbaatar’s capital, is a compact place, the sort of town that reminds you that, in Mongolia, a provincial centre is as big as a mid-sized neighbourhood in many other nations. The burg sits smack in the middle of a fairly desolate hollow carved out of eastern Mongolia’s vast plains where there's no river, no lake, no trees, the winters are ferocious and the summer feels like scorching hell. Despite it all, this is a cheerful little spot, where the main square buzzes with families at sunset, and folks seem quick with a smile.

All that said, there is a high level of sulphur in the soil, so consider buying some bottled water.

