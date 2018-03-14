Welcome to Töv

Töv (Төв), otherwise known as the ‘Central’ province, surrounds Ulaanbaatar, and its forested mountains offer a welcome escape from the city. Popular but picturesque Gorkhi-Terelj National Park is great for horse-trekking, hiking and camping, and it's only an hour or so away by bus. Further afield, you can spot takhi (wild horses) at Khustain National Park. For something a little surreal, check out the 40m-tall silver statue of Chinggis Khaan outside Nalaikh.