Only 55km northeast of Ulaanbaatar, the Terelj (Тэрэлж) region makes up part of Gorkhi-Terelj National Park, offering great opportunities for hiking, rock climbing, swimming (in icy-cold water), rafting and horse riding. At 1600m the area is cool, and the alpine scenery magnificent, and for hard-core extreme-sports fanatics, there's skiing and dog-sledding in the depths of winter.

Read More

Terelj was first developed for tourism in 1964 and 30 years later it became part of the national park. It’s a bit crowded with ger camps these days, but you can easily get away from the hustle and bustle. Be prepared for mosquitoes, especially in late summer.

Pay the admission fee at the park entrance. Note, passengers on the public bus from Ulaanbaatar rarely have to pay this as the bus usually drives past the entrance without stopping.

Terelj village is about 27km from the park entrance, at the end of a paved road.

Read Less