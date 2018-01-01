Welcome to Terelj Area
Terelj was first developed for tourism in 1964 and 30 years later it became part of the national park. It’s a bit crowded with ger camps these days, but you can easily get away from the hustle and bustle. Be prepared for mosquitoes, especially in late summer.
Pay the admission fee at the park entrance. Note, passengers on the public bus from Ulaanbaatar rarely have to pay this as the bus usually drives past the entrance without stopping.
Terelj village is about 27km from the park entrance, at the end of a paved road.
Trans-Mongolian Express
From bustling Beijing to the Hermitage in St Petersburg, travel halfway around the world in three incredible weeks. Board one of the world’s great trains and ride the rails on this once-in-a-lifetime trip across the grassy steppes of Mongolia and through the taiga forests of Siberia. Share train carriages with locals, overnight in a Mongolian ger and in a cozy Russian guesthouse. Not only does this trip provide the perfect blend of comfortable accommodations and plenty of activities, but also free time to explore this fascinating region at your own pace.
Trans-Mongolian Adventure
Incredible doesn't begin to describe this railway journey from Russia to China. Beginning in Moscow, your trip on the legendary Trans-Siberian Railway will take you across the steppe to experience secluded Mongolia's colourful culture. Disembark and spend a night in a ger before continuing on to the palaces of Beijing. An experienced CEO will lead the way and take care of the details so you’re free to enjoy one of the world's greatest train rides. Whether on board or off, this will be 16 days to remember for the rest of your life.
Local Living Mongolia—Nomadic Life
It was from Mongolia that Ghengis Khan set forth to conquer the world. This unique adventure is your chance to return to this heartland and let its people and scenery capture your heart. Leave Ulaanbaatar and the modern world behind and stay with three different families to experience life as a nomad. From Orkhon Valley to Gorkhi Terelj National Park, you'll live in gers, take tea with your neighbours, ride horses, and learn archery and garment-making skills. It's 10 days like you never imagined.