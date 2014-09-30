Ukraine - Moldova Small-Group Bus Tour from Kiev

Join a cheerful 4-day small-group tour of Ukraine and Moldova and spend a wonderful time in a company of a friendly guide and like-minded travelers. Get acquainted with the history and traditions of two Eastern European countries. Tour starts and ends in Kiev.Day 1 Kiev - Starokonstantyniv - Kamianets-PodilskyiPick-up at the lobby of your hotel. Meeting with the guide, departure from Kiev.Stop in a small town of Starokonstantyniv (279 km from Kiev). Here, you will find Zamok Knyazey Ostrozhskikh and discover the ruins of the ancient church with a miraculous icon that appeared of the wall. Arrival in Kamianets-Podilsky (139 km from Starokonstantyniv), accommodation in the hotel.Walking tour of the city – Cathedral of the St. Peter and Paul, the Turkish Minaret, Town Hall, Novoplanivskiy Bridge, St. Nikolas Dominican Cathedral and St. Nicolas Armenian Church. The highlight of the tour - Kamianets-Podilskyi Castle.Overnight in Kamianets-Podilskyi.Day 2 Kamianets-Podilskyi - Khotyn - ChisinauBreakfast at the hotel and check-out.Visit of Khotyn Fortress (28 km from Kamianets-Podilskyi). Your guide will tell you the most interesting facts from its history and you will enjoy a stunning view of the Dniester River.Drive to Chisinau (300 km) and pass the Ukrainian-Moldovan border on the way.Before arriving to Chisinau, taste the best sample of Moldavian wine in the Cricova Wine Center and have a tour of the underground cellars, where the wine is aged and preserved.In the evening, you will enjoy a walking tour of the Chisinau city center - Stephen the Great Monument, Triumphal Arch, Nativity Cathedral, the building of the House of Parliament, etc. Overnight in Chisinau.Day 3 Chisinau - Bender - Tiraspol - Odessa Breakfast at the hotel and check-out.Visit a self-proclaimed unrecognized republic of Transnistria, where little has changed in the city look from the Soviet times.Discover an ancient town of Bender (60 km from Chisinau) and see Tighina Fortress and Memorial of Military Glory. Then, drive to the capital of Transnistria, Tiraspol (14 km from Bender), and have a tour of the city - House of Soviets, Suvorov Monument, Dniester River and Lenin Monument.After that, pass the border with Ukraine and head to Odessa (104 km from Tiraspol). Accommodation at the hotel.Overnight in Odessa.Day 4 Odessa - Kiev Breakfast and check-out.Enjoy Panoramic Odessa city tour - Opera and Ballet Theater, Potemkin Steps, Deribasovskaya Street, 12th Chair Monument, Primorsky Boulevard, Duke de Richelieu Monument and much more. After that, a return trip to Kiev starts (477 km). Your driver will drop you off at your hotel in Kiev upon arrival.