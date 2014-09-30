Welcome to Tiraspol
This veritable Lenin-loving theme park may be starting to show capitalist cracks, as SUVs and wireless pizzerias become more and more common, and the divide between the haves and the have-nots continues to widen. But, for now, it's still a place to visit for anyone wanting a through-the-looking-glass experience.
Top experiences in Tiraspol
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Food and drink
Recent articles
Tiraspol activities
2 Excursions in One Day Milestii Mici Winery and Tiraspol Transnistria
After breakfast, we will be driving a distance of approximately 20-miles (30 km) from Chisinau. Normal temperatures range from 54-58° F (12-14 ° C) and humidity is approximately 85-95%. These conditions of basements ideally contribute to the conservation of the natural bouquet of wines. "Golden Collection," the world's largest collection of bottles with vine, as evidenced by the fact that they store the best valuable wines. Here you can see more than 2 million bottles, which have been recorded in the Guinness Book of Records in 2005. Our team organizes unforgettable walking excursions along the streets of the kingdom. You will feel the saturated splendor of the wine's aroma. Also visit the cellar store, where you can purchase a bottle of wine right from the heart of the winery. The excursion includes: 1.5 - 2 hours excursion comprising round-trip travel time, exploring the streets of the underground city, the "Golden Collection," a visit of the specialized wine shop "Milestii Mici," and two types of wine tasting. Your trip will continue to the Transnistria region, Tiraspol city, the capital of the unrecognized Transnistrian Moldovan Republic. The town was founded through the Peace Treaty of Jassy, which ended the Russian-Turkish War (1787-91) between Turkey and Russia. According to this Treaty, Turkey ceded Russia the region of Ochakov that included the land between the rivers Dniester and Southern Bug. Centuries have passed. City Tiraspol began to extend and during the construction of Suvorov micro district from the fortress remains only one powder vault of bastion "Saint Vladimir". In 2014, in one of the vault was opened an exposition dedicated to the fortress of Tiraspol, in the other one - a church. If you wish, a stop can be made for dinner or lunch in one of the best restaurants in Tiraspol.
Private Tour to Transnistria Tiraspol from Chisinau
You'll start the tour being picked up from your hotel in Chisinau and depart to Tiraspol - the capital of the unrecognized Transnistrian Moldovan Republic. The town was founded thanks to the Peace Treaty of Jassy, which was concluded after the Russian-Turkish War (1787-1791 gg.) between Turkey and Russia. According to this Treaty, Turkey ceded Russia the region of Ochakov that included the land between the rivers Dniester and Southern Bug. Empress Ecatherine II, wishing to strengthen the border on the left bank of the Dniester, entrusts the governor V.Kahovsky to "overlook the land between the Bug and the Dniester" and prepare proposals for its administrative and territorial structure. About his calculations, V.Kahovsky reported to St. Petersburg: “This new created fortress would be a means to attract new residents to the city, and the city where will opened trading days and trade fairs will be beneficial to the fortress”.After the sightseeing tour, and delicious lunch (optional), you'll depart to the Novo-Neamt Holy Ascension Monastery that is located in the village of Kitskany, 15km from the Bendery city. Its name is retained from the ancient Neamţ Lavra, founded in the Moldavian principality in 1367. In 1497, Moldavian gospodar Stefan cel Mare had built in Lavra the cathedral church Ascension of Christ on Neamt monastery lands located on both banks of the Prut. Typography shops placed in Laura printed the liturgical and religious-moral books for them. For five centuries, Neamţ Monastery has been the spiritual source for Orthodox believers. Everything had changed when in 1859 Prince Alexander Cuza Voda had issued a decree on the secularization of monastic lands.The extent of this tour will be about 6-hours, going about 170km round-trip. Please note: when visiting the monastery, men need to be dressed in trousers or shorts below the knee and a shirt or t-shirt (no tank top; women need to wear skirts or dresses below the knee, have their shoulders covered, and wear a scarf on the head.
2 Excursions in One Day - Cricova Winery and Tiraspol Transnistria
In the morning, after breakfast, you will departure to one of the most fascinating wonders of the world - Cricova cellars, that was founded in 1952. They are situated under of the small Cricova town and those cellars form an underground city. The basements were formed after limestone extraction from the mines. Later, from cellars winemakers formed avenues and streets with wine, which are stored in the surrounding niches: Cabernet, Aligote, Sauvignon, etc. These avenues and streets have a length of 120 km in total. The excursion at Cricova winery is 2-3 hours and includes a tour along the streets of the underground city, a visit to the production areas for manufacturing of vintage wines and classic champagne, State Collection, the "Tasting Halls" and a wine tasting that includes 4 types of wines.Your trip will continue in Transnistria region to Tiraspol city, the capital of the unrecognized Transnistrian Moldovan Republic. According to this Treaty, Turkey ceded Russia the region of Ochakov that included the land between the rivers Dniester and Southern Bug. Empress Ecatherine II, wishing to strengthen the border on the left bank of the Dniester, entrusts the governor V.Kahovsky "overlook the land between the Bug and the Dniester" and prepare proposals for its administrative and territorial structure. About his calculations, V.Kahovsky reported to St. Petersburg: “New created fortress would be a means to attract new residents to the city, and the city where will opened trading days and trade fairs will be beneficial to the fortress”.Technical information: Extent of the round-trip route - 170 km, duration 7- 8 hours (taking into account transfer time). If you wish, you can stop for dinner or lunch in one of the best restaurants in Tiraspol (additional cost).
Unrecognised country: Tiraspol & Bendery fortress private tour
The tour sill start at 9:00am (or 9:30, flexible) with pickup from your hotel (or rented apartment).1st itinerary point: Tighina (Bender) fortress was built in one the most powerful of the medieval cities of Moldova – Tighina, which was an important trade outpost. Originally built as a small wooden fort by Stephen the Great (Romanian: Stefan cel Mare), it was fortified with stone during Petru Rares’ rule, just like Soroca fortress was. 2nd itinerary point:Tiraspol is internationally recognized as the second largest city in Moldova, but is effectively the capital and administrative center of the unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (Transnistria). The city is located on the eastern bank of the Dniester River. Tiraspol is a regional hub of light industry, such as furniture and electrical goods production.The modern city of Tiraspol was founded by the Russian generalissimo Alexander Suvorov in 1792, although the area had been inhabited for thousands of years by varying ethnic groups. The city celebrates its anniversary every year on October 14.Optional: lunch; visit to Kvint distilery (with or without cognac tasting); visit to sturgeon growing farm/complex (with or without caviar tasting).
Day Trip to Transnistria from Odessa
You private day trip to Transnistria, also called Pridnestrovie, from Odessa starts with the hotel pick-up from your centrally located Odessa hotel or apartment. The distance from Odessa to Tiraspol is 104 km and, on a halfway there, you will pass the border between Ukraine and Transnistria. A visit of Transnistria is like a trip on a time machine – you will see yourself in 70th-80th years of the past century and imagine how people used to live in the Soviet Union. The territory of Transnistria, including the cities of Bender and Tiraspol is an unrecognized country that has little connections with the rest of the world, that’s why not much has changes in the look of these cities from the USSR times. You will have a city tour of Tiraspol and see the House of Soviets, Monuments to Lenin and Suvorov, soviet-style buildings and signs. Then, you’ll have a truly local experience, traveling from Tiraspol to Bender by an old-fashioned trolleybus. The main attraction of Bender is a medieval Bender Fortress, Festung Tighina, built in 16th century. It played an important role in the Russian-Turkish War in 18-19 centuries. A beautiful view on the Dniester River is opened from the high fortress walls. In your free time, you may have lunch at one of the city’s cafés (optional, own expense). After that, we’ll start our return trip to Odessa, where your driver will drop you off at your hotel upon arrival.
Ukraine - Moldova Small-Group Bus Tour from Kiev
Join a cheerful 4-day small-group tour of Ukraine and Moldova and spend a wonderful time in a company of a friendly guide and like-minded travelers. Get acquainted with the history and traditions of two Eastern European countries. Tour starts and ends in Kiev.Day 1 Kiev - Starokonstantyniv - Kamianets-PodilskyiPick-up at the lobby of your hotel. Meeting with the guide, departure from Kiev.Stop in a small town of Starokonstantyniv (279 km from Kiev). Here, you will find Zamok Knyazey Ostrozhskikh and discover the ruins of the ancient church with a miraculous icon that appeared of the wall. Arrival in Kamianets-Podilsky (139 km from Starokonstantyniv), accommodation in the hotel.Walking tour of the city – Cathedral of the St. Peter and Paul, the Turkish Minaret, Town Hall, Novoplanivskiy Bridge, St. Nikolas Dominican Cathedral and St. Nicolas Armenian Church. The highlight of the tour - Kamianets-Podilskyi Castle.Overnight in Kamianets-Podilskyi.Day 2 Kamianets-Podilskyi - Khotyn - ChisinauBreakfast at the hotel and check-out.Visit of Khotyn Fortress (28 km from Kamianets-Podilskyi). Your guide will tell you the most interesting facts from its history and you will enjoy a stunning view of the Dniester River.Drive to Chisinau (300 km) and pass the Ukrainian-Moldovan border on the way.Before arriving to Chisinau, taste the best sample of Moldavian wine in the Cricova Wine Center and have a tour of the underground cellars, where the wine is aged and preserved.In the evening, you will enjoy a walking tour of the Chisinau city center - Stephen the Great Monument, Triumphal Arch, Nativity Cathedral, the building of the House of Parliament, etc. Overnight in Chisinau.Day 3 Chisinau - Bender - Tiraspol - Odessa Breakfast at the hotel and check-out.Visit a self-proclaimed unrecognized republic of Transnistria, where little has changed in the city look from the Soviet times.Discover an ancient town of Bender (60 km from Chisinau) and see Tighina Fortress and Memorial of Military Glory. Then, drive to the capital of Transnistria, Tiraspol (14 km from Bender), and have a tour of the city - House of Soviets, Suvorov Monument, Dniester River and Lenin Monument.After that, pass the border with Ukraine and head to Odessa (104 km from Tiraspol). Accommodation at the hotel.Overnight in Odessa.Day 4 Odessa - Kiev Breakfast and check-out.Enjoy Panoramic Odessa city tour - Opera and Ballet Theater, Potemkin Steps, Deribasovskaya Street, 12th Chair Monument, Primorsky Boulevard, Duke de Richelieu Monument and much more. After that, a return trip to Kiev starts (477 km). Your driver will drop you off at your hotel in Kiev upon arrival.