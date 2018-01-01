Welcome to Felipe Carrillo Puerto

Now named for a progressive governor of Yucatán, this crossroads town 95km south of Tulum was once known as Chan Santa Cruz, the rebel headquarters during the War of the Castes. Besides its historical and cultural significance, Carrillo Puerto has few points of interest other than an attractive ecotourism park about 11km southwest of town, and its lack of attention to tourist hordes may be the best reason to spend some time here. You'll experience quiet, local Yucatán life.

There’s a main square with a clock tower, church and cultural center; the plaza takes center stage in late April and early May when the town celebrates its patron saint, Santa Cruz.

Muyil (also known as Chunyaxché) was one of the earliest and longest inhabited ancient Maya sites on the eastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula. It is located approximately 15 kilometres (9.3 mi) south of the coastal site of Tulum, in the Municipality of Felipe Carrillo Puerto in the state of Quintana Roo, Mexico.This tour starts with hotel pick up. You will then visit the archaeological site and learn about some of its mysteries. Later on, you will be able to go on a guided trek in the jungle and a boat ride in a lagoon. Lastly, you will have the opportunity to enjoy a delicious lunch at a local restaurant before returning to your hotel.
