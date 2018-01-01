Welcome to Felipe Carrillo Puerto

Now named for a progressive governor of Yucatán, this crossroads town 95km south of Tulum was once known as Chan Santa Cruz, the rebel headquarters during the War of the Castes. Besides its historical and cultural significance, Carrillo Puerto has few points of interest other than an attractive ecotourism park about 11km southwest of town, and its lack of attention to tourist hordes may be the best reason to spend some time here. You'll experience quiet, local Yucatán life.

