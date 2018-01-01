Welcome to Felipe Carrillo Puerto
There’s a main square with a clock tower, church and cultural center; the plaza takes center stage in late April and early May when the town celebrates its patron saint, Santa Cruz.
Top experiences in Felipe Carrillo Puerto
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Food and drink
Felipe Carrillo Puerto activities
Muyil Archeological Site Private Tour
Muyil (also known as Chunyaxché) was one of the earliest and longest inhabited ancient Maya sites on the eastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula. It is located approximately 15 kilometres (9.3 mi) south of the coastal site of Tulum, in the Municipality of Felipe Carrillo Puerto in the state of Quintana Roo, Mexico.This tour starts with hotel pick up. You will then visit the archaeological site and learn about some of its mysteries. Later on, you will be able to go on a guided trek in the jungle and a boat ride in a lagoon. Lastly, you will have the opportunity to enjoy a delicious lunch at a local restaurant before returning to your hotel.