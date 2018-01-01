All praise the thundering Río Cupatitzio, which brings lifeblood to Uruapan. This impressive river begins life underground, then rises to the surface, feeding a subtropical garden of palms, orchids and massive shade trees in the city's Parque Nacional Barranca del Cupatitzio. Without the river, Uruapan would not exist.

When Spanish monk Fray Juan de San Miguel arrived here in 1533, he was so taken with his surroundings that he gave the area the Purépecha name, Uruapan (oo-roo-AH-pahn), or ‘Eternal Spring.’ Fray Juan designed a large market square, built a hospital and chapel, and arranged streets into a grid that survives today.

Uruapan quickly grew into a productive agricultural center renowned for its macadamia nuts and high-quality aguacates (avocados); it still holds the title ‘Capital Mundial del Aguacate.’ Uruapan is 500m lower than Pátzcuaro and a bit warmer. It's not as enchanting a place as the latter but worth a stopover for a day or so.

