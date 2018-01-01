Welcome to Ajijic
After hotel pickup, your guide will transport your small group by comfortable minivan to the town of Chapala, located approximately 27 miles (45 km) south of Guadalajara on the shore of Lake Chapala. Surrounded by mountains and renowned for its lovely scenery, the lake has become a hotspot for North American retirees who are drawn to the region’s incredible year-round weather. Take a scenic boat ride across the beautiful lake to Scorpion Island, a small and secluded isle accessible only by watercraft, including popular canoes. While you take in the gorgeous landscape, your guide will point out the many types of birds, including pelicans, that inhabit the lake. You’ll see a unique perspective of the lake from the middle of the island, which offers a few outdoor restaurants serving local specialties like charales – tiny, crunchy dried fish eaten with salt, lime and chili. Just 10 minutes from Chapala on the lake’s north shore, an enormous tree welcomes visitors to the small town of Ajijic, famous for its many horseback riders and moderate summer temperatures. Your guide will provide an overview on the history of the town and the importance of the lake to the region. Enjoy more lakeside views as you walk down the cobblestone streets lined with charming restaurants, bars and art galleries abundant with local textiles. Admire the colonial-style whitewashed buildings and enjoy some free time to explore the quaint boutiques on your own.If you’d like, you can purchase lunch (own expense) before your guide returns you to your hotel in Guadalajara.
You will begin your journey at 10am (hotel pickups begin at 9am). The fist stop is at the house of one of the most famous Mexican singer Vicente Fernandez. At the ranch you can see the horses of the team of Charreria (Mexican traditional sport) and some times even Vicente Fernandez.Then, you will visit the shore of the lake of Chapala where you can take pictures of the amazing landscapes and enjoy the weather. Later, you will visit Ajijic, another little town near Chapala. Here, you will visit the main plaza of Ajijic and its church. From there, you'll have time to get lunch at one of the most representative restaurants in the shore of Chapala (not included) before heading back to your Guadalajara hotel.