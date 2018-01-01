Welcome to Lagos de Montebello

The temperate pine and oak forest along the Guatemalan border east of Chinkultic is dotted with more than 50 small lakes of varied hues, known as the Lagos (or Lagunas) de Montebello. The area is very picturesque, peaceful and, after the steamy heat of the nearby jungles beautifully cool and refreshing. Most people just come on a day trip from Comitán, but the lakes make an ideal place in which to spend a couple of peaceful days walking.