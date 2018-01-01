Welcome to Lagos de Montebello
The temperate pine and oak forest along the Guatemalan border east of Chinkultic is dotted with more than 50 small lakes of varied hues, known as the Lagos (or Lagunas) de Montebello. The area is very picturesque, peaceful and, after the steamy heat of the nearby jungles beautifully cool and refreshing. Most people just come on a day trip from Comitán, but the lakes make an ideal place in which to spend a couple of peaceful days walking.
Top experiences in Lagos de Montebello
Lagos de Montebello activities
Day Trip to Lagos de Montebello
7.45 am departure from San Cristobal de las Casas to Lagos de Montebello. The first stop will be Chiflón waterfall, a natural freefall of water surrounded by exuberant vegetation of reeds and palm groves.You will end this tour with a visit to Mexico´s most beautiful Lake District, known as Lagos de Montebello. This nature reserve consists of several acres of pines, oaks and rain forest (jungle) where, weather permitting, you will have the opportunity to admire and enjoy the many lakes and appreciate the varying hues of the waters in this splendid and picturesque natural environment. Early evening return to San Cristobal de Las Casas