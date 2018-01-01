Las Nubes Waterfalls and Comitán Day Trip

After hotel pickup in the morning, depart Tuxtla Gutiérrez or San Cristóbal de las Casas and travel by air-conditioned minivan to the Comitán region. Spend the day learning about the local cultures and exploring beautiful nature stops. Enjoy a brief breakfast stop (own expense) and then continue on to Las Nubes Waterfalls, a natural wonder in the Lacandon Jungle. As you encounter the mist around the waterfall, you’ll soon see how it got its name, which means “The Clouds.” Explore the area around the base, marked by luscious greenery. Walk across a suspension bridge, then stroll alongside the Santo Domingo River and head up a hill to get a striking panoramic view of the river.Re-energize with lunch (own expense) and enjoy the ride to Comitán, a Mayan settlement famous for its rich culture and history that has grown into a city of more than 140,000 people. Learn about its traditions and what life is like in the area. Admire the historic architecture and the impressive zócalo, or main square. Spend the rest of your time perusing the churches and museums, before settling back in the minivan for the trip back to your hotel.