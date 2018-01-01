Welcome to Bonampak
The Bonampak site abuts the Reserva de la Biosfera Montes Azules, and is rich in wildlife. Keep your eyes peeled for monkeys and macaws.
Begin your 13-hour outdoor adventure with hotel pickup in Palenque and enjoy the ride in an air-conditioned minivan to the Lacanjá River, with a short breakfast stop on the way. Surrounded by the gorgeous Lacandon Jungle, the Lacanjá River is the perfect place to get a taste of Chiapas’ natural side and its fascinating cultural heritage. First, explore the beautiful surroundings on your way down the Lacanjá. Your expert guide will orient you to the ways of the river and explain how to safely raft down it. Enjoy being swept across the water as you admire the surrounding jungle. Keep an eye out for creatures of the jungle, like the monkeys playing in the trees. In the afternoon, enjoy a satisfying lunch.After the river, stretch your legs on a brief hike through the jungle. Listen as your guide explains the native flora and fauna. Then make your way to Bonampak, an ancient Mayan archaeological site. Immerse yourself in history as you navigate the grounds, which were built as far back as AD 580. Learn about the Temple of Murals, a long, narrow building with interior walls containing well-preserved Mayan paintings. Reflect on your exciting day on the ride back to Palenque, ending with drop-off at your hotel.
Have an incredible adventure in the Lacandona jungle on this wonderful tour that is sure to leave you feeling completely revitalized. The Lacandona rainforest was declared a natural monument on August 21, 1992, and comprises 4,357 hectares inhabited by the Maya - Lacandon people, where it gets its name. Your adventure starts with a visit to Bonampak Ruins located in the Lacandona Jungle, near of the community of Lacanja Chansayab. You will be picked up early in the morning from your hotel in Palenque and drive 2 hours with direction to the Bonampak Ruins. On the way, you will have time to enjoy breakfast buffet and then continue with the visit to Bonampak ruins. Embedded in the Lacandona Jungle, Bonampak – “painted walls in the Mayan language – stands out from surrounding temple complexes because of its famous Temple of Murals. You will have chance to explore the magical archaeological site and see the famous ancient frescoes wall painting by the Mayan people. The frescoes, now partially restored by an expert team, have been dated to the year 790 AD. After this visit, you will continue to the base camp in the Jungle. Expert guides will take you to the Lacanja Community, a camp located at the limits of the Montes Azules Biosphere where an indigenous group of Lancandones live and still preserve their Mayan cultural traditions. Once in the camp you'll get to walk down beautiful pathways through the tropical jungle ( 3 hours) where you can see lots of exotic flora and fauna in your way to the lost city of Lacanja, a city full of mysticism, where you will continue admiring the impressive legacy of the ancient Mayan culture, until arriving at a quaint spring where you can cool off in the crystal clear waters and admire the waterfalls in the jungle. Before going back to your hotel, you'll have time to eat and conclude the tour in the city of Palenque.