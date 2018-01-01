Welcome to Cuautla
Cuautla (kwout-la) has none of Tepoztlán’s scenic beauty, or the architectural merit of Cuernavaca, but it does have sulfur springs that have attracted people for centuries, as well as serious revolutionary credentials.
Cuautla was a base for one of Mexico’s first leaders in the independence struggle, José María Morelos y Pavón, until he was forced to leave when the royalist army besieged the town in 1812. A century later it became a center of support for Emiliano Zapata’s revolutionary army. However, if Mexican history and balnearios (bathing places) aren’t your thing, there’s not much for you here – modern Cuautla is a perfectly pleasant town, but there’s little to see and do aside from the above.
