Welcome to Batopilas

A charming town at the bottom of the Copper Canyon, the former silver-mining village of Batopilas is a sleepy place where everybody knows everyone and whose laid-back air works a gentle magic on all who visit. The town itself sits along 2km of its winding namesake river. A paved road into the jaw-dropping Barranca de Batopilas brings you there with relative ease and it has more twists, turns and heart-in-mouth vertical drops than any amusement ride.

