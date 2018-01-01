Welcome to Batopilas
A charming town at the bottom of the Copper Canyon, the former silver-mining village of Batopilas is a sleepy place where everybody knows everyone and whose laid-back air works a gentle magic on all who visit. The town itself sits along 2km of its winding namesake river. A paved road into the jaw-dropping Barranca de Batopilas brings you there with relative ease and it has more twists, turns and heart-in-mouth vertical drops than any amusement ride.
Batopilas was founded in 1708, and peaked in prominence in the late-19th century when silver mining boomed. The climate is subtropical here year-round, which means scorching in the summer months and pleasantly warm the rest of the year.
Batopilas can be slightly rough around the edges, with marijuana fueling the local economy, but while the odd robbery has occurred, foreign tourists aren’t usually targeted, though it's important to take local advice about out-of-town excursions.
