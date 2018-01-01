Welcome to Álamos
One of the most architecturally rich towns in northwest Mexico, Álamos is a cultural oasis. Sheltered in the forested foothills of the Sierra Madre Occidental, its hushed cobblestone streets and imposing colonial buildings hint at a fascinating history, much of it to do with Álamos' role as Mexico’s northernmost silver mining town. The town is both a national historical monument and one of Mexico’s pueblos mágicos (magical villages).
Álamos’ charms have proven irresistible to many US retirees and creative types who, since the '50s, have snapped up decaying colonial buildings to renovate into second homes and hotels. These well-heeled expats comprise a small but influential segment of Álamos’ population, and their establishments dominate the colonial center of town.
More bizarrely, Álamos and vicinity is where most of the world’s jumping beans – beans that ‘jump’ due to the presence of a larva inside – originate. Look for them sold around town.
