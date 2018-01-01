Welcome to Zacatecas State

The state of Zacatecas (za-ka-te-kas) is a dry, rugged, cactus-strewn expanse on the fringe of Mexico's northern semideserts. The state is best known for the wealthy silver city of the same name, an elegant and enjoyable place full of colonial architecture and boasting an impressive cathedral. Visitors can enjoy the region's historical and natural monuments including the mysterious ruins of La Quemada, a testament to centuries of cultures. The state is one of Mexico's largest in area (73,252 sq km) but smallest in population (1.5 million); it is believed that as many people again (1.5 million), who come from the state, currently live in the United States.

Top experiences in Zacatecas State

Travel guides

Zacatecas State activities

Zacatecas ATV Adventure Tour to Mina San Bernabé

Your 2-hour ATV tour begins at a meeting point in Zacatecas where your guide will greet you and you will get all necessary equipment including your ATV and a safety briefing. Your adventure then takes you through terrains and roads as you head to the San Bernabé mine.On the way, you'll see and stop at some interesting points in Zacatecas. See the viewpoint othe mine roads  and then see the Mina Activa.  You'll then continue through another dam and drive through a paved road. Along the way, you'll get to stop and take pictures. You will end the tour at the starting point and take great memories of this thrilling and fun ride.
ATV Tour in Zacatecas to Sauceda de la Borda and V

Your 3-hour ATV tour begins as you head to the meeting point in Zacatecas where you'll meet your guide and receive all necessary equipment including your ATV and a safety briefing. Your adventure then takes you through terrains and roads as you head to the town of of Vetagrande and Sauceda de la Borda.On the way, you'll see and stop at some interesting points in Zacatecas. See the viewpoint of Mina Activa and then the town of Vetagrande where you will then cross a bridge and then a tunnel. Then, pass by La Esperanza cavern/tunnel and pass by an old dam to reach the community of Sauceda de la Borda. You'll then continue through another dam and drive through a paved road. You will also see and stop at the Silver Center of Zacatecas, as this town is famous for its silver. Along the way, you'll get to stop and take pictures. You will end the tour at the starting point and take great memories of this thrilling and fun ride.
