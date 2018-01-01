Welcome to Saltillo

Set high in the arid Sierra Madre Oriental, Saltillo is a large and fast-growing place with the normal endless sprawl of any big Mexican city, but the center maintains a relaxed small-town feel. Founded in 1577, it’s the northeast’s oldest town, boasting fine colonial buildings and cracking cultural surprises (some leading art galleries and museums). Most attractions are conveniently central, and a burgeoning student population adds energy. It’s also on the main routes between the northeast border and central Mexico, making it a decent spot to break a journey.