A graceful and historic oasis town in the heart of the Coahuilan desert some 160km west of Saltillo, Parras has a beautifully cared-for center of real colonial character and a delightfully temperate climate, both of which have contributed to its reputation for being one of northern Mexico's next big things.

However, Parras is most famous for its wine: the parras (grapevines) that give the town its name have grown here since the late 16th century, and its most famous vineyard, Casa Madero, is the oldest winery in the Americas.

With great places to stay, gorgeous surroundings and all that vino, this is a place where you can easily linger for days.

