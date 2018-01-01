Private Tour: Tepotzotlan and Aqueduct

Our tour will satrt in the monumental Aqueduct of Xalpa. Surrounded by beautiful landscapes this magnificent aqueduct was built by the Jesuits in the eighteenth century. The aqueduct has four levels of arcs and in the deepest part of the canyon it reaches 62 meters of height. The arcs have an overall length of 430 meters. You will be able to take a tour and admire from the top the beautiful views of the place. If you wish you can take some time to take a horse ride or rent a quad bike. Our tour will continue in Tepotzotlan, a magic village that transport us in time to a beautiful and distant place. It is a charming town, with cobbled streets, typical market and captivating corners for its provincial and colonial atmosphere. Enjoy a day full of culture and tranquility. We will take you to the heart of this magical town to visit the Convent of San Francisco Javier, where the National Museum of the Viceroyalty is located. This one, is the second most important museum of Mexico (after the National Museum of Anthropology). Do not miss the old cloister "los Aljibes", the Cloister of the Orange trees and its admirable kitchens and of course the Chapel of Loreto. Once leaving the museum, you will have free time to enjoy your lunch at a restaurant of your choice. Then you could enjoy a delicious nieve€ (kind of ice cream) that Is a typical dessert. In the meantime, we will take you to visit the local market to find local and regional fruits and food as well as handicrafts. We will return to your hotel around 17:30 hrs.