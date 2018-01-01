Welcome to Pie de la Cuesta

Just 10km from Acapulco is the tranquil seaside suburb of Pie de la Cuesta, a rustic beach town occupied by some terrific guesthouses and seafood restaurants. But it’s the odd combination of dramatic sunset views from the long beach and bloody sunrises over the lagoon that have made Pie de la Cuesta famous, for the town sits on a narrow strip of land bordered by the Pacific Ocean and the Laguna de Coyuca (where part of Rambo: First Blood Part II was filmed). The large freshwater lagoon contains several islands including Isla Pájaros, a bird sanctuary.

