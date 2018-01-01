Welcome to Hidalgo del Parral
Easy-going Parral has a big place in Mexican history and some good museums. Its chief claim to fame is that it’s where Pancho Villa was murdered (on July 20, 1923) and buried – with 30,000 attending his funeral at Parral’s Panteón de Dolores cemetery. Three years after his burial, his corpse was dug up and beheaded by persons unknown, and in 1976 his remains were moved to Mexico City.
Founded as a mining settlement in 1631, Parral grew rich on the slave labor of the indigenous people who mined the rich veins of silver and other minerals from Parral’s La Prieta mine throughout the 17th century.
If you're anywhere near Parral in mid-July, don't miss the spectacular celebrations to mark Villa's death.
Top experiences in Hidalgo del Parral
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.