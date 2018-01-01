Welcome to Hidalgo del Parral

Easy-going Parral has a big place in Mexican history and some good museums. Its chief claim to fame is that it’s where Pancho Villa was murdered (on July 20, 1923) and buried – with 30,000 attending his funeral at Parral’s Panteón de Dolores cemetery. Three years after his burial, his corpse was dug up and beheaded by persons unknown, and in 1976 his remains were moved to Mexico City.

