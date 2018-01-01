Welcome to Tlacotalpan
In September 2010, Tlacotalpan was hit by devastating floods, which inundated 500 historic buildings and prompted the evacuation of 8500 people. The recovery has been remarkable, with only a high watermark drawn onto a wall on Calle Alegre to show how disastrous the flooding was.
Its smattering of ho-hum museums aside, this is the kind of town where the greatest pleasure is found in walking the streets and taking in the atmosphere. Tlacotalpan has two appealing plazas, Parque Hidalgo and Plaza Zaragoza, directly adjacent to each other. Be sure to take a stroll by the riverside and down Cházaro.
