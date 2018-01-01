Welcome to San Andrés Tuxtla

Like a lot of modern towns, San Andrés puts function before beauty. The busy service center of the Las Tuxtlas region is best used for bus connections and link-ups to its more enticing peripheral sights, including a volcano and a giant waterfall. Cigar aficionados will definitely want to visit, as San Andrés is Mexico’s cigar capital. The center of town is orderly, with a soaring orange and yellow tiled church on the main plaza.