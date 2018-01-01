Welcome to Tamarin & Rivière Noire

The beach-fringed land between Flic en Flac and Le Morne is known to most Mauritians as Rivière Noire (Black River). One of the island's last coastal areas to witness development, this constellation of townships has grown by leaps and bounds over the last few years. Despite the sudden appearance of modern structures, Black River offers a more active yet quieter experience – resorts are few and far between and you've a choice of sea and mountains when it comes to getting out and exploring. Sensational hiking, scenic shorelines, top-notch fishing and interesting historical relics are all within arm's reach.