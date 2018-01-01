Welcome to La Gaulette

South of Black River, the mountains draw ever closer to the coast. You'll find pinewoods and mangroves mingling with the lapping waves but little in the way of habitation besides the ramshackle settlements along the road. Then, a small township emerges under the shade of the nearby hills – it's a quiet place where the laid-back fisherfolk lifestyle effortlessly mixes with the carefree surfer vibe. Welcome to La Gaulette.