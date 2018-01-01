Welcome to Souillac
The largest settlement along the south coast is Souillac, 7km from Rivière des Anguilles. Most travellers come here on a day trip along the south coast or as an add-on to a visit to La Vanille zoo. The town itself has little to offer, but the clutch of (somewhat) interesting sights close by and some decent restaurants just about make it worth the detour.
Top experiences in Souillac
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.