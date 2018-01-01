Welcome to Mahébourg
Founded in 1805, the town was named after French governor Mahé de Labourdonnais. The town was once a busy port, but these days it's something of a backwater, with a small fleet of fishers and a grid of dilapidated buildings.
Mahébourg and Unique Nature Reserves Day Tour with Lunch
Begin your small-group tour with a pickup from your hotel in the north, east, west or south of Mauritius and travel by air-conditioned coach to Mahébourg, on the southeast coast.When you arrive, admire Mahébourg’s colorful buildings and listen to the background on its history. Hear how the town was founded in the early 1800s and named after the French governor Mahé de Labourdonnais.Your first stop is the Old Naval Museum, set in a beautiful colonial mansion. Head inside to see the displays on the 1810 sea battle between the French and English, and peer at the displayed bones of the dodo, the island’s famously extinct bird, as well as other exhibits.Continue to Rault Biscuit Factory to discover how the island’s beloved cookies are made from cassava using a 19th-century recipe. After your tour, sample some of the cookies with a refreshing cup of tea.Walk across Cavendish Bridge and pass through Mahébourg’s bustling outdoor market. View the food, spice and trinkets stalls and perhaps shop for souvenirs in the shape of handicrafts and other wares.Continue to La Vallée de Ferney, a nature reserve set up to preserve Mauritius’ native rain forests. See the visitor center and enjoy a classic Mauritian lunch at an outdoor restaurant before your 1.5-hour trek.With a reserve guide, see Ferney’s giant tortoises as you follow a trail deep into the forest. Stop to learn about the flora and fauna, and watch for species such as the endangered Mauritian kestrel, one of the world’s rarest birds, and the elusive flying fox.After your trek, grab the opportunity to plant a native tree in support of the reserve and then end your experience with a hotel drop-off.
Mauritius History and Eco Tour: Ile aux Aigrettes Nature Reserve - Blue Bay Beach - Historic Village of Mahébourg - Naval Museum
Ile aux Aigrettes Nature ReserveStart your adventure at Pointe Jérome, where you will embark on a small boat that will take you across the turquoise waters to Ile aux Aigrettes: a small coral island situated off of the southeast coast of Mauritius. The island has been a nature reserve since 1965, and is home to unique flora and fauna, that was once considered on the verge of extinction. After arrival on the island, you will meet one of the trained and knowledgeable rangers who will accompany you on a guided 1.5 to 2 hour hike around the island. As a result of the successful conservation efforts by scientists on the island, you will have the opportunity to view unique species such as the Mauritian Fody, Pink Pigeon, giant Aldabra Tortoise, and the Ornate Day Gecko in a safe and protected environment. You will also discover the original trees and vegetation that, before the arrival of man, covered Mauritius and its surrounding islands. While the hike is not strenuous, remember to bring some good walking shoes! Blue Bay BeachNext on the list is Blue Bay Beach: one of the most beautiful beaches in Mauritius. Aptly named Blue Bay, this beach stuns visitors and locals alike with its various shades of blue. You will be able to spend some time strolling along the white sandy beach, taking a dip in the lagoon, and trying out some of the delicious street food from the various beach vendors. Historical Village of MahébourgOnce a busy port used by the French, the village of Mahébourg is now a quiet, laid-back coastal village, full of history and charm. During your drive through the village, you will discover the old buildings and streets, reminiscent of the colonial era. National History Museum (Naval Museum)Finally, you will get to discover the fascinating history of Mauritius through a collection of curated artifacts, historical documents, and maps, housed in the Gheude Castle, an old French colonial mansion, built around 1772. Please note that the museum may be closed on Sundays and Public Holidays.
7-Day Mauritius Highlights Experience
Day 1: 10am - 6pmEnjoy a cultural and Heritage Tour at historical places around the island Located at Port-Louis and Mahebourg.Day 2: 1pm - 6pmSpend the day at Ile Aux Cerfs.Day 3: 12pm - 6pmThis day is reserved for you to go out for a local cuisine tasting and a lunch organized by Mauritian natives in a restaurant in the hotel.Day 4: 9am - 6pmAn outing organized for you to enjoy nature by climbing Black-River Gorges and visiting Chamarel and nearby attractions in the Village of Chamarel Like Quad-Biking and hiking and trekking or Yemen Nature Park for Nature Activities.Day 5: 10am - 6pmA day at La Vanille Crocodile Park and the seaside enjoying the main product which is Sea Sun Sand on a sandy beach or Water Park for Swimming Pool Entertainments.Day 6: 6pm - 6amAn event is organized in the hotel, restaurant or pub of your choice for an entertainment which is themed.Day 7: 10am - 6pmA day out to visit a museum and souvenir shops at Port-Louis all around the island.
Mahebourg Guided Day Tour
Take a tour of the South of Mauritius and discover a mix of nature and tradition. Your day will start out at Ile aux Aigrettes where you will discover the beauty of this protected limestone islet, located about 1km from Mahébourg in the South East of the island. This nature reserve covers 26 hectares and is preserved by the Mauritian Wildlife Foundation. Look out for the famous pink pigeon and the giant tortoises amongst other endemic species found around the island.A visit to the Rault biscuit factory is perfect for a traditional treat after your nature walk. Located in the town of Mahébourg, the factory has been operational since 1870. This traditional “biscuit manioc” is made with cassava flour and only found in Mauritius. At lunch you will enjoy a typical meal at the Nativ Lodge, followed by a leisurely walk around the folkloric Mahébourg market. Perfect for traditional souvenirs, you will also enjoy the colours and aromas of a typical Mauritian market.
Mahebourg Private Guided Day Tour
Ile aux Aigrettes Nature Reserve Tour Including Blue Bay Beach & Mahébourg
You will embark on a small boat at Pointe Jérome, which will take you across the turquoise waters to Ile aux Aigrettes, a small coralline limestone island situated in the South East of Mauritius. Since 1965, Ile aux Aigrettes has been declared a nature reserve, and it arguably the best place to see flora and fauna endemic to Mauritius. Upon arrival, you will meet one of the trained guides who will accompany you on an easy hike around the island (1.5h to 2h in length). You will have the opportunity to view unique species such as the Mauritian Fody, Pink Pigeon, giant Aldabra Tortoise, and the Ornate Day Gecko in a safe and protected environment. You will also discover the original trees and vegetation that, before the arrival of man, covered Mauritius and its surrounding islands.After exploring Ile aux Aigrettes, you will visit Blue Bay for a few hours of relaxation. Blue Bay is known to be one of the most beautiful beaches in Mauritius, and has some of the most blue water of any beach on the island. Just a few minutes from Blue Bay lies the village of Mahébourg. Now a quiet, laid-back coastal village, Mahébourg is full of history and charm. During your drive through the village, you will discover the old buildings and streets, reminiscent of the colonial era. In Mahébourg, you have the chance to visit the National History Naval Museum and discover the fascinating history of Mauritius through a collection of curated artifacts, historical documents. Please note that the museum may be closed on Sundays and Public Holidays.