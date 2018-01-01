Mauritius History and Eco Tour: Ile aux Aigrettes Nature Reserve - Blue Bay Beach - Historic Village of Mahébourg - Naval Museum

Ile aux Aigrettes Nature ReserveStart your adventure at Pointe Jérome, where you will embark on a small boat that will take you across the turquoise waters to Ile aux Aigrettes: a small coral island situated off of the southeast coast of Mauritius. The island has been a nature reserve since 1965, and is home to unique flora and fauna, that was once considered on the verge of extinction. After arrival on the island, you will meet one of the trained and knowledgeable rangers who will accompany you on a guided 1.5 to 2 hour hike around the island. As a result of the successful conservation efforts by scientists on the island, you will have the opportunity to view unique species such as the Mauritian Fody, Pink Pigeon, giant Aldabra Tortoise, and the Ornate Day Gecko in a safe and protected environment. You will also discover the original trees and vegetation that, before the arrival of man, covered Mauritius and its surrounding islands. While the hike is not strenuous, remember to bring some good walking shoes! Blue Bay BeachNext on the list is Blue Bay Beach: one of the most beautiful beaches in Mauritius. Aptly named Blue Bay, this beach stuns visitors and locals alike with its various shades of blue. You will be able to spend some time strolling along the white sandy beach, taking a dip in the lagoon, and trying out some of the delicious street food from the various beach vendors. Historical Village of MahébourgOnce a busy port used by the French, the village of Mahébourg is now a quiet, laid-back coastal village, full of history and charm. During your drive through the village, you will discover the old buildings and streets, reminiscent of the colonial era. National History Museum (Naval Museum)Finally, you will get to discover the fascinating history of Mauritius through a collection of curated artifacts, historical documents, and maps, housed in the Gheude Castle, an old French colonial mansion, built around 1772. Please note that the museum may be closed on Sundays and Public Holidays.