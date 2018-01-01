Welcome to Port Mathurin & Around
This tiny port is the island's hub, its largest town and, for want of a better word, its capital. The word 'soporific' may come to mind, but during the day the town has a friendly vibe, especially around the buzzing market stalls. Apart from its banks, supermarket and handful of restaurants, there's not much to do here.
