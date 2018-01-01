Welcome to Chinguetti

One of the more attractive of the ancient caravan towns in the Sahara, Chinguetti is shrouded with a palpable historic aura. It was once famous for its Islamic scholars, and was the ancient capital of the Moors; some of the buildings date from the 13th century though according to mythology, its original founding is recorded as 777. Chinguetti butts up against Erg Warane, Mauritania's biggest stretch of dunes, and more than enough to meet expectations of the great Saharan sand ocean.

