Welcome to Santubong Peninsula
Like Bako National Park 8km to the east, the Santubong Peninsula (also known as Damai) is a 10km-long finger of land jutting out into the South China Sea. It was declared a national park in 2007. With some decent sandy strips and a couple of resorts, Santubong is the best place in Sarawak for a lazy, pampered beach holiday. It's a popular getaway for Kuching residents, and being only about 20km from the city it makes for a good day trip or overnight excursion.
The main drawcards here are the beaches, a golf course, rainforest hikes and the Sarawak Cultural Village. This ethnic theme park showcases traditional lifestyles and plays host to the annual Rainforest World Music Festival. The peninsula is also known for a collection of primitive rock carvings within its forested interior.