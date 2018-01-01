Welcome to Santubong Peninsula

Like Bako National Park 8km to the east, the Santubong Peninsula (also known as Damai) is a 10km-long finger of land jutting out into the South China Sea. It was declared a national park in 2007. With some decent sandy strips and a couple of resorts, Santubong is the best place in Sarawak for a lazy, pampered beach holiday. It's a popular getaway for Kuching residents, and being only about 20km from the city it makes for a good day trip or overnight excursion.

Read More