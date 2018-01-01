Private Tour: Tioman Island Reef Snorkel and Fireflies Day Trip from Singapore

Begin with early morning pickup at your Singapore hotel, or Singapore airport or cruise port, depending on your wishes. Then, relax into the leather seats of your private, air-conditioned vehicle, while being chauffeured to Mersing marina, the entry port into Tioman Island, Malaysia. Use the onboard WiFi if you wish, and hear about Malaysia’s history and culture on your approximately 2-hour drive. On arrival, enjoy a traditional local breakfast of roti canai (pan-fried pancake), half-boiled eggs, and coffee before heading to your waiting private speedboat for briefing. Get outfitted with a complete set of snorkeling gear (mask, snorkel, life vest and fins), and learn how to wear them properly with the help from the speedboat captain.Your private speedboat will then make the scenic journey to Tioman Island. After about 45 minutes, arrive at the first location - Long Beach. Explore a tropical paradise covered with soft white powder sand bordered by crystal-clear waters and rustic green mountains. Soak up the serene ambience before continuing your private sightseeing at Coral Island and Monkey Bay. Jumping off the speedboat at Batu Malang, you'll find sapphire blue warm waters and well-conserved coral reefs full of fish and marine life - an ideal snorkeling spot. Beginners can participate in an optional snorkeling lesson with the speedboat captain.Refuel with a sumptuous lunch at Tioman Cabana Beach Bistro (#1 Tripadvisor places to eat on Tioman Island), before heading out to Mangrove Bay, another idyllic place to relax and snorkel. In the late afternoon, head back to Mersing marina by speedboat. Refresh yourselves with the provided towels.Hop back on your private vehicle, and drive to Firefly Valley - a rare display of visual extravaganza by nature in the tropical climate. Savor a delicious Chinese-style dinner with authentic Malaysian flavors, before enjoying a 30-minute firefly cruise through the silent river into the all natural mangrove forest. Once you enter pitch darkness, you will find yourself surrounded by hundreds of fireflies like flickering stars among the trees.After the cruise, you will return to Singapore, where your tour finishes with a hotel, port, or airport drop-off at about 10pm, depending on traffic.Please note: all guests visiting Tioman Island for water-based activities will be required to sign a liability/release form (waiver) at Mersing marina, and abide by all safety rules at all times. In the event of inclement weather, the evening firefly cruise may be replaced with a tour of Johor War Memorial and British colonial-styled Vicar Church.Please note: if you are interested in staying overnight near Legoland Malaysia and exploring it independently before a next-day return to Singapore by coach, (all at additional cost), please advise at time of booking.