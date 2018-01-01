This pocket of primeval wilderness tells the same untouched story it did millenia ago. Hemmed in by mountains, separated by distance and altitude and expanse, the Maliau Basin Conservation Area (MBCA), known very appropriately as 'Sabah's Lost World', is something special. Beneath the canopy of its soaring dipterocarp trees, it's easy to imagine the emergent form of a brachiosaurus.

The basin, a 25km-wide bowl-shaped depression of rainforest, was unnoticed by the world until a pilot almost crashed into the walls that hem it off in 1947. Run by the Sabah Foundation, this is the single best place in Borneo to experience old-growth tropical rainforest. More than that, it is one of the world's great reserves of biodiversity, a dense knot of almost unbelievable genetic richness. A visit to the basin is always a poignant affair, as you'll share the road with a parade of logging trucks hauling trees out of the forest at an astonishing rate.

Unbelievably, there is no known record of human beings entering the basin until the early 1980s (although it is possible that indigenous peoples entered the basin before that time). It is only recently that the area has been opened up to a limited number of adventurous travellers.

Getting here became much more straightforward in 2014, with the sealing of the road that runs from KK to Tawau (five hours by car), passing by the entrance to the Maliau Basin. Within the reserve the roads are gradually improving, but a 4WD is still necessary.

