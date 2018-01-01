Welcome to Bintulu
Fifty years ago Bintulu was a small fishing village with a population of 5000; now, thanks to its offshore natural gas fields, it is a booming industrial town and Sarawak’s most important centre for the production of LNG (liquefied natural gas) and fertiliser.
Most travellers who stop in Bintulu, roughly midway between Sibu and Miri (about 200km from each), plan to visit to Similajau National Park or travel overland to or from Belaga.
Top experiences in Bintulu
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.