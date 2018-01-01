Welcome to Bario

The ‘capital’ of the Highlands, Bario consists of about a dozen ‘villages’ – each with its own church – spread over a beautiful valley, much of it given over to growing the renowned local rice. Some of the appeal lies in the mountain climate (the valley is 1500m above sea level) and splendid isolation (the only access is by air and torturous 4WD track), but above all it’s the hospitality of the Kelabit people that will win you over. Travellers can find themselves extending their stays in Bario by days, weeks or more.

