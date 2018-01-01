Wonders of Borneo

Bored of simply watching wildlife on your TV? Why not take a trip to Borneo to get up close and personal with the animals yourself? This trip is the perfect introduction to Borneo for those who have never been, and even those who have experienced Borneo before will surely spot some new sights. You'll go from exploring rainforest environments and soaking in hot springs to the rush of vibrant Kota Kinabalu, staying in comfortable accommodations along the way. There's a ton to see and do on this trip, and you can look forward to finishing off your adventure with some much deserved relaxation on a tropical beach...perfection.