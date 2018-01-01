Welcome to Tuaran

Tuaran, 33km from KK, is a bustling little town with tree-lined boulevard-style streets and the distinctive nine-storey Ling Sang Pagoda, whose approaches are dominated by vividly painted guardian deities. There's little point stopping in the town itself unless you happen to pass through on a market day (Tuaran is likely named for the Malay word tawaran, or 'sale', reflecting its history as a trading post), but the surrounding area conceals a few cool sights. You'll see signs for Mengkabong Water Village, a Bajau stilt village built over an estuary, but development and pollution has diminished this spot's charms.

Top experiences in Tuaran

Tuaran activities

