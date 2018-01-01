Tambunan Day Trip from Kota Kinabalu: Rafflesia Flower and Rainforest Trek

You’ll be picked up from your Kota Kinabalu hotel and taken on a comfortable 1-hour drive through the idyllic countryside and up the mountainous Crocker Range. Use this time to soak up the scenery and atmosphere. After admiring the beautiful mountain scenery, arrive at the Rafflesia Information Centre in the district of Tambunan. Follow your guide on a 1.5- to 2-hour nature trek amidst lush vegetation and lowland rainforests. The highlight of your journey is sure to be the Rafflesia flowers. These magnificent flowers are the largest in the world, and are only found in Southeast Asia! Be sure to bring your camera to capture this one-of-a-kind sight. Please be aware that sightings of the flower are not guaranteed, it is dependent on blooming season. Enjoy a delicious lunch at a local restaurant before beginning the journey back. Relax on the ride back to your Kota Kinabalu hotel.