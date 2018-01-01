Welcome to Ranau
Top experiences in Ranau
Ranau activities
Full Day Sabah Tea Plantation & WWII Memorial
The journey will start with a 2.5 hour drive from your Kota Kinabalu city hotel to Sabah Tea Plantation passing through the highlands of Kundasang, Ranau. Enjoy the scenic countryside views and its fresh air. The tea plantation is surrounded by pristine rainforests in the cool mountain air and is the only organic tea farm in Borneo and one of the few in the world. Take a tour around the tea plantation and enjoy a local lunch with the beautiful views of the plantation. Established in 1962, it was one of the first memorials to commemorate the brave Australian and British Prisoners of War who died in Sandakan and during the infamous death marches to Ranau During World War II. The memorial also remembers the people of North Borneo who risked their lives to help the POWs. The Memorial is made up of four beautiful gardens – the Australian Garden, the English Garden, the Borneo Garden and the Contemplation Garden and Pool – to represent the different nationalities. Visitors can also opt to view a brief video on the history of the Sandakan Death March. This tour concludes with the return trip to Kota Kinabalu, and drop-off at your hotel.
Kundasang Poring Hot Springs Day Tour
The tour will commence from early morning pick up from your hotel and drive up to the cool climate of Sabah for about 3 hours drive. Along the way, take a short break to the Pekan Nabalu, where you can purchase some handicrafts for you to bring back. If you are a good negotiator, you might get the best price from the seller! Apart from that, you can go up to the 15-meter height of watch tower to get the best view of Mount Kinabalu and its area landscapes. After that, continue head to Kinabalu Park. You can join a guided walk in the park area. First stop will be to the botanical garden, where it is home to many endemic species of flora, such as the largest pitcher plant in the world - Nepenthes Rajah, and some rare wild Orchid species that can be found in the park. Next, proceed to the Australia War Memorial and Garden, where you can visit there to learn some history of Sabah during the infamous death marches from Sandakan to Ranau, as well as be fascinated on the gardens landscapes to represent the homelands of those who died. Lunch will be at some local cafe in Ranau town. Then, we will continue to transfer to Poring Hot Spring for about 30 minutes drive. Take a chance to see the beautiful scenery of villages and nature forest along the way to Poring Hot Spring. Upon arrival, you can take a dip in the all-natural hot spring for some warm therapeutic and deemed to have some healing properties to soak away the muscles' aches. Some optional activities you can do there is to go hiking for 20 minutes to reach the Canopy walkway, where you can get closer to nature and witness the pristine rainforest from the walkway; or can go to the butterfly garden. Finally, bid goodbye and our driver will bring you back to Kota Kinabalu.
Full-Day Sabah Tea Plantation and WWII Memorial with Lunch
Best of Borneo
Still wild and mysterious even after all these years, Borneo is one of those places that’s become synonymous with adventure travel. Come see what all the fuss is about on this 14-day journey through the Malaysian states of Sarawak and Sabah. There, you’ll encounter wild orangutans, proboscis monkeys, and other creatures of the rainforest, visit hot springs and waterfalls, and get a better understanding of the local Dayak people by spending the night in a traditional village. Adventure never goes out of style; it just becomes more classic.
Borneo Family Adventure
Borneo is one of the few places left on this planet that feels untouched by time. Spend a little of yours here with the kids. Perfect for families eager to get deep into the thick of things, this exciting journey takes you deep into the jungles to meet the locals (and stay in one of their traditional longhouses to boot) and encounter wildlife you’d otherwise only see on TV. The biggest highlight: Catching up with your primate relatives at the Sepilok Orangutan Rehabilitation Centre. It’s just 11 days, but it feels like a lifetime.
Borneo Encompassed
Mountains, dense jungle, sandy beaches, mysterious caves and exotic wildlife await you on this spectacular journey to Sabah and Sarawak. Take the road less travelled and explore the immense beauty of Borneo as you trek deep into this remote land still quite untouched by tourism. Meet locals from remote villages and stay overnight in longhouses for an immersive cultural experience that few travellers get to know. Our certified CEOs will lead the way and share with you the hidden gems will have your camera’s shutter working overtime. This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience from start to finish.