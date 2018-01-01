Kundasang Poring Hot Springs Day Tour

The tour will commence from early morning pick up from your hotel and drive up to the cool climate of Sabah for about 3 hours drive. Along the way, take a short break to the Pekan Nabalu, where you can purchase some handicrafts for you to bring back. If you are a good negotiator, you might get the best price from the seller! Apart from that, you can go up to the 15-meter height of watch tower to get the best view of Mount Kinabalu and its area landscapes. After that, continue head to Kinabalu Park. You can join a guided walk in the park area. First stop will be to the botanical garden, where it is home to many endemic species of flora, such as the largest pitcher plant in the world - Nepenthes Rajah, and some rare wild Orchid species that can be found in the park. Next, proceed to the Australia War Memorial and Garden, where you can visit there to learn some history of Sabah during the infamous death marches from Sandakan to Ranau, as well as be fascinated on the gardens landscapes to represent the homelands of those who died. Lunch will be at some local cafe in Ranau town. Then, we will continue to transfer to Poring Hot Spring for about 30 minutes drive. Take a chance to see the beautiful scenery of villages and nature forest along the way to Poring Hot Spring. Upon arrival, you can take a dip in the all-natural hot spring for some warm therapeutic and deemed to have some healing properties to soak away the muscles' aches. Some optional activities you can do there is to go hiking for 20 minutes to reach the Canopy walkway, where you can get closer to nature and witness the pristine rainforest from the walkway; or can go to the butterfly garden. Finally, bid goodbye and our driver will bring you back to Kota Kinabalu.