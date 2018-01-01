Welcome to Genting Highlands

Though referred to as a hill station, Genting is a modern and heavily developed resort 2000m above sea level. About 50km north of KL, it’s in stark contrast to the Old English style of other Malaysian upland resorts. There are no walks here, no quaint stone village, and in general little public space to stroll about and enjoy the mountain scenery. Genting’s raison d’être is Resort World Genting, a glitzy casino billed as the only one in Malaysia, plus – coming soon – 20th Century Fox World, a vast theme park slated to open in 2018.

Read More