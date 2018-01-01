Welcome to Zomba

With its chilly elevation and atmospheric old colonial and missionary buildings nestled in the wooded foothills, Zomba is hauntingly special – like a chapter of the British Empire hanging by a tenuous thread. It has the typical chaos of a dusty market town, but the higher you climb towards the Zomba Plateau, the more stunning and pristine the scenery becomes. The capital from 1891 to 1974 of British Central Africa, Nyasaland and, finally, Malawi, it's home to wide, tree-lined streets and an easy charm. This is perhaps Malawi's most appealing city, and a great base for exploring the plateau to the north.