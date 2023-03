Growing tea since the late 19th century, this British-owned estate produces 12,500 tonnes of the quaffable leaf annually. With 3300 hectares of tea plantations and four factories, it also processes the tea of fair-trade-certified smallholder farmers, and was previously owned by Lyons, Brooke Bond and Unilever. Book in advance to go on a factory tour.

You can stay in colonial splendour among lush gardens at the estate lodge, which sleeps eight people.