Southern Malawi is home to the country's commercial capital, Blantyre, and receives a high proportion of Malawi's foreign visitors, who come to scale the mountains and watch wildlife in an incredibly diverse landscape.

Read More

To the east, on the border with Mozambique, and flanked by deep green fields of tea plantations, is mist-shrouded Mt Mulanje, Malawi’s highest peak. A short way north is the Zomba Plateau, a stunning highland area. Safari-lovers can experience luxury and adventure combined, in two of the country's best wildlife reserves: Liwonde, where you can get up close to elephants, hippos, rhinos and crocodiles; and Majete, the country's only Big Five park, following huge investment and the reintroduction of lions.

Blantyre, the country’s most dynamic city, is a pit stop for restaurants and shops, while Zomba's tree-lined streets have a sepia-tinted charm.

Read Less