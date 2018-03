Welcome to Nyika National Park

It's a rough drive to these beguiling highlands, but Malawi's oldest reserve is worth every bump. Towering over 2000m above sea level, the 3200-sq-km Nyika National Park is easily one of the country's most magical experiences. Turning burnt amber in the afternoon sun, the highland grass flickers with the stripes of zebras and is punctuated by glittering boulders that look like set dressing from a Star Trek movie.