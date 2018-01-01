Welcome to Nkhata Bay

Nkhata Bay has an almost Caribbean feel, with its fishing boats buzzing across the green bay, market stalls hawking barbecued fish, and reggae filling the languorous afternoons. The friendly fishing town and Rasta haunt makes a wonderful base to spend a few days sunbathing and tagging everything with #GiveAGuyAGreen, in one of the lodges and guesthouses perched on cliffs tumbling down to the lake. Be careful not to entirely give yourself over to lotus eating, though, for there are loads of activities to enjoy before you hammock flop, be it snorkelling, diving, fish-eagle feeding, kayaking or forest walks.