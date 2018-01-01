Welcome to Mzuzu

Dusty, sprawling Mzuzu is Malawi's third-largest city, northern Malawi's principal town and the region's transport hub. Travellers heading along the M1 – across to Nkhata Bay, Nyika or Viphya, or up to Tanzania – are likely to spend a night or two here. With some good accommodation options, Mzuzu is an appealingly authentic and laid-back spot to experience everyday Malawian life.

Read More

Mzuzu has banks, shops, a post office, supermarkets, pharmacies, petrol stations and other facilities, which are especially useful if you’ve entered Malawi from the north.

Read Less

Top experiences in Mzuzu

Amazing hotels and hostels

We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.

or skip this step and see all hotels & hostels