Blissful Likoma Island – situated on the Mozambican side of Lake Malawi but part of Malawi – measures 17 sq km and is home to around 9000 people.

Likoma’s flat and sandy south is littered with baobabs and offers an uninterrupted panoramic view of Mozambique’s wild coast. The island's main drawcards are its abundance of pristine beaches and the attendant snorkelling, diving and water sports, but there’s a healthy dose of other activities, both cultural and physical, to fill several days here.

